Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 85.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.5% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 91.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $82.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

