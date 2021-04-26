Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 47.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Rollins by 1.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 109,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

