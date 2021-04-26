Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post sales of $253.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.63 million and the lowest is $248.84 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 1,251,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,268. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

