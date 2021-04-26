Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.1% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.