F3Logic LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,955. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $164.09 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

