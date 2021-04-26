F3Logic LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.04. 150,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.52.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.