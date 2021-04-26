F3Logic LLC Sells 522 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,098,221 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.