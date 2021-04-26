Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $302.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.32. The stock has a market cap of $861.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

