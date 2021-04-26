Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report $20.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.30 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $85.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

