FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

FBK stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,009,000 after acquiring an additional 326,169 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

