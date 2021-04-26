Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5,526.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 184,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

