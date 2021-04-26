Ferrari (RACE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

4/21/2021 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Ferrari had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Shares of RACE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $147.08 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ferrari by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

