Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

FRGI stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $378.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

