Financial Institutions (FISI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.