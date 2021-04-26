FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in FireEye by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 205,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FireEye by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,376 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in FireEye by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 89,121 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. FireEye has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.