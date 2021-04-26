FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Up to $20.28

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $20.95. FireEye shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 86,484 shares traded.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

Get FireEye alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,527,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.