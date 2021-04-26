First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $19.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 151,556 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 204,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

