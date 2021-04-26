First Quantum Minerals (FM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM stock opened at C$27.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.12.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.