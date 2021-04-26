First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Trimmed by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

NYSE FRC traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $181.21. 4,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.98. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

