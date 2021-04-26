First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Financial Survey

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Waterstone Financial pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30% First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterstone Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 2.45 $35.90 million $1.37 14.93 First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.85 $33.35 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterstone Financial and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats First Savings Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also provides transaction deposit, interest bearing transaction, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, the company invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

