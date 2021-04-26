First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Raised by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

