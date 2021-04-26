First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. 5,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

