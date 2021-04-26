FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

