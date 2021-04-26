FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.70 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

