Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,940. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

