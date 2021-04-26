Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.30

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

FGETF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

