Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $296.86 million, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fluent by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

