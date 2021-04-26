Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on F. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.