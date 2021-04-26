Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $339.20 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.