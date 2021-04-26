Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 2.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $135.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.