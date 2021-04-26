Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

