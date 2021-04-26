Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 819,405 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $6,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $29.83. 2,907,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

