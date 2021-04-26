Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Frank’s International reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Frank’s International by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 684,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

