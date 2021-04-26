Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last three months.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

