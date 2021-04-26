FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

