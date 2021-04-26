Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 2,428 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes stock opened at $167.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.