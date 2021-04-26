Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $518,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Shares of WM opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

