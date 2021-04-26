Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $393,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $106.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

