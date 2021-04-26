Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $487,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Loews by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Loews by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Loews by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $55.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $55.40.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

