Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.11 Million

Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $317.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $7.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,991.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $776.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.40 million to $798.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.53 million, with estimates ranging from $357.56 million to $433.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after purchasing an additional 398,049 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 176.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $87.70. 21,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,775. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

