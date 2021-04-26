Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches Market Cap of $11.35 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $11.35 million and $1.20 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00268577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.05 or 0.01007470 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00684823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,683.73 or 0.99777317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.