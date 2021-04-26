Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. Futu has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

