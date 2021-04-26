FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

