Gaia (GAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

Get Gaia alerts:

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 million, a PE ratio of -70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.