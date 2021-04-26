GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will report sales of $194.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.38 million and the highest is $199.03 million. GasLog reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $753.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $756.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $808.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 208.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $554.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

