GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GATX to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

NYSE GATX traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30. GATX has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

