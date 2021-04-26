Gems 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,279.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Gems has a market capitalization of $484,789.65 and approximately $5,279.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00065148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00747789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.12 or 0.07528405 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

