Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.35

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $229,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold a total of 4,660,957 shares of company stock worth $49,107,420 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.