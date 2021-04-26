General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.