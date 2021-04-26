General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

